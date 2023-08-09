Booz Allen Marks 1st Year Milestone for Venture Capital Arm; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has marked the first founding anniversary of its corporate venture capital arm focused on developing and deploying emerging technologies for defense and national security applications.

Since its launch in 2022, Booz Allen Ventures has expanded its portfolio to six start-ups spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing deep technology and cybersecurity sectors, the company said.

“Through the fund, we don’t just invest in niche capabilities; we provide clients with direct access to—and application of—breakthrough technology that will transform the next generation of national security and global defense,” said Susan Penfield, chief technology officer at Booz Allen and a three-time Wash100 awardee.

The company most recently invested in Rosslyn, Virginia-based onboard data company Shift5 through its Series B round led by Moore Strategic Ventures.

Booz Allen Ventures also backed AI governance software developer Credo AI, ML operations company Latent AI, visual analytics provider Reveal Technology, end-to-end AI company Synthetaic and aerial monitoring technology provider Hidden Level.