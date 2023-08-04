in Contract Awards, News

4 Companies Named to DOD’s Optical Input/Output Tech Prototype Project

The Department of Defense has selected Lockheed Martin, Intel, Qorvo and Ayar Labs for a prototype project that seeks to further develop optical input/output technologies to enable high-speed data communications.

The Co-Packaged Analog-Drive High-Bandwidth Optical Input/Output or KANAGAWA prototype project was awarded through the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems other transaction authority.

The National Security Technology Accelerator manages the S2MARTS OTA as a contract vehicle for DOD to speed up prototype development in critical mission areas, such as spectrum mission and trusted microelectronics.

Under the KANAGAWA project, the four companies will build advanced systems designed to achieve data transfer speeds and facilitate the development of next-generation computing platforms.

Intel’s federal business will contribute its chip design and manufacturing experience, while Lockheed’s Advanced Technology Laboratories will support the project’s deployment by sharing system integration and security expertise.

Qorvo will use its expertise in radio frequency systems and Ayar Labs will bring its experience in optical input/output systems development in support of the prototype project.

