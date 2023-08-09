in News, Space

Northrop, USSF, Space Norway Enter Next Phase in Arctic Broadband Mission Preparations

Photo / news.northropgrumman.com
Northrop, USSF, Space Norway Enter Next Phase in Arctic Broadband Mission Preparations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has completed the integration of U.S. Space Force payloads on two satellites the company is building for a Space Norway-led polar broadband mission and put the first satellite through a thermal vacuum test.

The Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission will use the company’s GEOStar-3 platform and carry payloads developed for USSF’s Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization program, Northrop said Monday.

USSF partnered with Space Norway, a subsidiary of the Norwegian government, in efforts to continue providing satellite communications for U.S. military personnel who operate in the Arctic region.

The mission will also support an X-Band payload for Norway’s defense ministry, Inmarsat‘s Ka-Band service offering and a Ka-Band for Inmarsat and the European Commission-commissioned Norwegian Radiation Monitor instrument.

According to Northrop, a ground-based ASBM control and planning system the company delivered to USSF in March is on track to enter the operational phase after the segment underwent site acceptance testing, configuration audit and Department of Defense Form 250 report processes.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Arctic Satellite Broadband Missionasbmenhanced polar system-recapitalizationeps-rGEOStar-3GovconInmarsatNorthrop Grummansatellite communicationsSpace Norwayu.s. space force

Written by Kacey Roberts

Army Leader Young Bang to Weigh in on Key Acquisition Issues at EBiz Forum - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Leader Young Bang to Weigh in on Key Acquisition Issues at EBiz Forum
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Caren Von Hoene, Ryan Hinkle Named to AFCEA DC Chapter Board; Mark Serway Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Caren Von Hoene, Ryan Hinkle Named to AFCEA DC Chapter Board; Mark Serway Quoted