CGI Deploys Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Planning System for Wyoming Agencies

"CGI Logo", by CGI Group Inc., www.cgi.com, licensed under CC0

CGI has helped the government of Wyoming implement a cloud-based software suite to streamline agency payroll, human resources and financial processes.

The company said Wednesday that the state government adopted the CGI Advantage enterprise resource planning system to modernize business processes at more than 90 executive, legislative and judicial agencies.

Aleta Jeffress, senior vice president of consulting services at CGI, noted the platform has a mobile-friendly design and an embedded analytics tool built to support public resource management.

The ERP cloud migration project builds on the company’s 34-year partnership with the state.