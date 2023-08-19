Listing the Top Government Contracts Won by Aeyon

Aeyon is a leading provider of business consulting and management services to the federal government. The company’s acquisition expertise, IT management, change development, financial management, data analytics, and other technical solutions help the government modernize business processes and diversify technology competencies.

1. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracted for the DON’s Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation Program

The Contracting Department of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract

Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract Value: $999.6 million

$999.6 million Contract date: April 22, 2022

Aeyon’s subsidiary, Sehlke Consulting, was one of the five companies to secure contract awards to provide financial management, business standardization, and auditing solutions for the Department of the Navy (DON) Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation Program. Other companies awarded under the $999.6 million IDIQ contract include Kearney & Co., KPMG, Deloitte, and Guidehouse.

Each contract covered a 60-month base ordering period spanning until April 2027. Most of the work has occurred in the National Capital Region, with various performances commencing in various facilities worldwide. As the contracting activity, the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk secured the funding from the fiscal year 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds.

Although Sehlke Consulting was initially assigned to provide various related services, Aeyon took over the contract awards upon Sehlke’s merger with Artlin Consulting in September 2021. As the lead contractor for the DON’s Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation Program, Aeyon utilizes its demonstrated history of working with the Department of Defense.

2. AFICC Awarded Multiple Contracts for U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Advisory and Assistance Services

764 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command Contract type: Multiple award, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract

Multiple award, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract Value: $995 million

$995 million Contract date: March 9, 2023

The 764 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command awards Aeyon and eight other companies to perform advisory and assistance services to the U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa. Under the $950 million IDIQ , the contractors are tasked to improve the Air Force’s policy development, decision-making, and system operations throughout Europe and Africa.

Work performance occurs across various European and African locations, particularly in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The seven-year multiple award contract secures its funding from the fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds, with $18,000 being obligated at the time of the award. The expected completion date for this agreement is set for March 2030.

With the finalization of these contract awards, the U.S. Air Force seeks to foster a deeper relationship with the federal government’s allies and partners across Europe and Africa. Additionally, the contractors’ extensive knowledge of mission-critical operations is crucial in the long-term objective of promoting peace and deterring aggressions in the regions and the world.

3. NASA Secured Financial Contracts for Various Research Centers Located Throughout the U.S.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration Contract type: Firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders

Firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders Value: $553.7 million

$553.7 million Contract date: November 22, 2022

MM Technologies, a joint venture between Aeyon and MDW Associates, was awarded task orders with a maximum potential value of $553.7 million from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The NASA Financial Support Services (NFSS) contract required the joint venture to provide a range of financial services for various research centers of the agency, including:

Armstrong Flight Research Center (Edwards, California)

Ames Research Center (Silicon Valley, California)

Glenn Research Center (Cleveland, Ohio)

Kennedy Space Center (Merritt Island, Florida)

Johnson Space Center (Houston, Texas)

Marshall Space Flight Center (Huntsville, Alabama)

Stennis Space Center (St. Louis, Mississippi)

Other centers as assigned by NASA

The NFSS contract awards are finalized to streamline NASA’s product service lines, focusing on financial management analysis, data analytics, and report automation. The task order included a 90-day phase-in, a two-year base, and three two-year option periods. Work began on December 1, 2022, and has been managed at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Winning this milestone contract affirms Aeyon’s ability to unlock financial management efficiencies and provide relevant support for NASA’s missions, programs, and organizational offices. Other work elements covered by the task orders include resource management, accounting solutions, quality assurance services, travel administration, and special financial analyses.

4. USMC Tasked Aeyon to Support Standard Accounting, Budgeting, and Reporting System to Defense Agencies Initiative

Budget Execution Division of the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources of the Marine Corps Value: $31 million

$31 million Contract date: June 28, 2022

Aeyon secured a $31 million prime contract award to support different Marine Corps commands for Standard Accounting, Budgeting, and Reporting System (SABRS) to Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI). The contractors’ scope of work comprises financial management, advisory services, and real-time delivery of DAI system integration and support across all levels of command.

In addition, Aeyon was tasked with supplying system integration, training, and sustainment of Marine Corps modules related to SABRS to DAI. All these contract performances aimed to establish internal control, mitigate weaknesses, provide reasonable assurance, and prevent adverse impacts on all organizational commands.

DAI is one of the prime initiatives of the Department of Defense for improving decision-making processes and financial management facilities for its range of warfighter operations. Aeyon’s contract has been crucial to this initiative, enhancing Marine Corp’s DAI financial management and logistics operations on all organizational commands.

5. U.S. Army Finalized a Contract for the Design and Implementation of Robotic Process Automation

United States Army Value: $18.5 million

$18.5 million Contract date: February 27, 2023

Aeyon was tasked to manage the design and implementation of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services for the United States Army, PEO Soldier, and PM Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). The U.S. Army awarded the $18.5 million contract to improve the efficiency of business processes and data-sharing capabilities to support IVAS performance activities.

Boasting a distinguished track record in business intelligence positions, Aeyon leverages its experiences with the Robotic Operations Center of Excellence (ROCoE) in delivering integrated Soldier systems. This allows the contractor to automate PM IVAS processes, which boosts data access and technology acceleration delivery to soldiers and emancipates resources during high-value operations.

About Aeyon Company

Aeyon is one of the leading providers of financial management, data analytics, information technology, and other similar services for the Department of Defense (DoD) and related civilian agencies. The company has a comprehensive portfolio of developing transformative strategies, advanced processes, and comprehensive technologies to deliver better outcomes for the defense sector.

The company’s leadership comprises experts and professionals with a successful portfolio in intelligence, customer satisfaction, data analytics, and mission-critical operations. They pioneer collaboration with the senior management to identify key challenges and create technical solutions to accelerate critical missions of the DoD.