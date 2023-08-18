Forward Edge-AI to Support DAF Business Process Modernization Under SBIR Contract; Eric Adolphe Quoted

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. has received a Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award for its Enterprise Knowledge Graph and quantum resistant cybersecurity offerings.

Under the award, which was issued as part of the Small Business Innovation Research program, Forward Edge-AI’s products will be implemented throughout the Department of the Air Force to support business process modernization initiatives, the San Antonio, Texas-based company announced on Wednesday.

“By leveraging our Enterprise Knowledge Graph and integrating our zero trust cybersecurity solution, we can transform the way the Air Force plans, manages and evaluates its business performance,” commended Forward Edge-AI CEO Eric Adolphe.

The contract’s modernization targets include the Business Mission Area and the Defense Business System. Forward Edge-AI’s offerings will be utilized by the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force’s Management and Deputy Chief Management Office to consolidate processes and services tied to the Air Force’s “organize, train and equip” functions.

Contracting activities are intended to change how the DAF uses data by making data reporting a continuous part of daily project work streams to enhance governance, security and efficiency within the department’s business enterprises. In doing so, Forward Edge-AI will apply its knowledge of SAF/MG’s focus on enterprise architecture analysis, data governance and data integration, predictive analytics and strategic planning capabilities.