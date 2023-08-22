Blackwatch Awarded $97M Defense Microelectronics Activity Contract for Sustainment & Engineering

Blackwatch International will provide Defense Microelectronics Activity laboratories with manufacturing sustainment and engineering support under a potential $96.9 million contract.

The single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a five year ordering period for task orders to support DMEA’s Advanced Reconfigurable Manufacturing for Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits Manufacturing Support Labs, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The McLean, Virginia-based small business will conduct contract work at DMEA’s facility in McClellan, California. It received $7.3 million for its initial task order.

Blackwatch is an agile small business founded in 2009 to offer enterprise information technology, cybersecurity, data exploitation, cloud migration, DevSecOps and other capabilities in support of its domestic and international customers. It has certifications from the International Organization for Standardization and is working to secure Capability Maturity Model Integration and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.