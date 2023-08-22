in Contract Awards, News

Blackwatch Awarded $97M Defense Microelectronics Activity Contract for Sustainment & Engineering

Logo of BlackWatch International
Blackwatch Awarded $97M Defense Microelectronics Activity Contract for Sustainment & Engineering - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Blackwatch International will provide Defense Microelectronics Activity laboratories with manufacturing sustainment and engineering support under a potential $96.9 million contract.

The single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a five year ordering period for task orders to support DMEA’s Advanced Reconfigurable Manufacturing for Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits Manufacturing Support Labs, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The McLean, Virginia-based small business will conduct contract work at DMEA’s facility in McClellan, California. It received $7.3 million for its initial task order.

Blackwatch is an agile small business founded in 2009 to offer enterprise information technology, cybersecurity, data exploitation, cloud migration, DevSecOps and other capabilities in support of its domestic and international customers. It has certifications from the International Organization for Standardization and is working to secure Capability Maturity Model Integration and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BlackWatch InternationalDefense DepartmentDefense Microelectronics ActivityDMEADODengineeringGovcon

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Justin Litko Appointed VP of SOF Operations at BlueHalo - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Justin Litko Appointed VP of SOF Operations at BlueHalo
Axiom Space Secures $350M in Series C Funding Round; Michael Suffredini Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Axiom Space Secures $350M in Series C Funding Round; Michael Suffredini Quoted