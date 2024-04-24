SSC Seeks Satellite-Based Weather Sensing Technologies for DOD Forecasting Needs

The Space Systems Command has issued a request for information as part of a strategy to establish an integrated satellite network with space-based environmental monitoring capabilities that would provide terrestrial and space weather data to meet Department of Defense forecasting needs.

The government is working to determine the ability of industry partners to deliver technological capabilities relevant to SBEM environmental parameters articulated under 2012 Joint Requirements Oversight Council Memo 091-12 and 2014 JROCM 092-14, according to the RFI posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

These technologies include but are not limited to multi-spectral sensors, ultraviolet and far ultraviolet spectrum space weather sensing capabilities and Global Navigation Satellite System radio occultation and reflectometry techniques.

Also of interest to the government are other satellite enhancing technologies, system integration capabilities, data utilization tools and SBEM operations processes and infrastructure.

Interested parties have until May 29 to respond to the RFI. An online SBEM industry day will take place on May 7 to provide more information.