Justin Litko Appointed VP of SOF Operations at BlueHalo

Justin Litko was elevated to the role of vice president of SOF operations at BlueHalo where he previously served as chief of staff, according to his LinkedIn post Monday.

Litko joined BlueHalo in November 2020 as director for SOF engagement and then transitioned to his most recent role, which he held for more than two years. He was also the director of the BlueHalo Leadership Academy.

Prior to moving to the industry, Litko was a senior member of the U.S. Army Special Forces. SF medical sergeant and detachment commander with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) of the Army were some of his previous assignments.

Litko also serves as CEO of LDRSHIP, building on his Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston.