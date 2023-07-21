Parsons to Provide Assessment, Risk Management Services for NAVFAC’s Construction Project

Parsons has secured an $11 million contract to conduct project performance assessment and programmatic risk management for the Naval Facility Engineering Systems Command.

Under the potential four-year agreement, the company said Thursday it will support the development and execution phases of construction projects within NAVFAC Southwest’s infrastructure program.

The program, which involves around $1.3 billion in annual development work, covers Travis Air Force Base and other U.S. Navy and Marine Corps locations in the southwest of the country.

NAVFAC SW is one of the seven facilities engineering commands within NAVFAC Pacific advancing the U.S. Indo-Asia-Pacific maritime strategy through essential environmental, utilities and base services.

The award includes a one-year base period with three one-year option periods and marks new work for Parsons.