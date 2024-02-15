Lincoln Hudson Named FTI Chief Operations Officer in Series of Executive Appointments

Frontier Technology Inc. has appointed technical and industry leader Lincoln Hudson as chief operations officer in a series of leadership appointments aimed at strengthening its technology and service offerings across the Navy, space and cybersecurity areas in support of customers within the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Hudson, who joined FTI in 2023, brings to the role over 25 years of experience providing support for DOD, the company said Wednesday.

Prior to FTI, he was a senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. His industry career included time holding leadership roles at Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics.

Three industry executives have assumed vice president positions at FTI: Jennifer Nix, most recently senior director of space systems at L3Harris Technologies, as VP of air and space operations; Jonathan Avooske, a two-decade U.S. Navy veteran, as VP of information advantage; and Rudy Fernandez, former senior director in the maritime systems and integration operating units and Charlottesville site lead at Northrop, as VP of Navy operations.

FTI also named Pamela Way, a 32-year aerospace and defense industry veteran, as director of business development; Ronald Merritt, former director of information operations at KBR, as director of naval operations; and Jason Wentz, former VP at Scientific Research Corp., as strategic account executive.

Dayton, Ohio-based FTI provides data integration, modeling, analytics, software test automation and defensive and resilient cyber technology and services to DOD, IC and other federal government customers.