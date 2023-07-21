in News, Space

NASA Soliciting Bids for Space Tech Flight Test Services

NicoElNino / Shutterstock
NASA has released a solicitation for flight test services and added capabilities in support of its future space missions or potential commercial applications.

The space agency said Friday the Suborbital/Hosted Orbital Flight and Payload Integration Services 4 contract will cover payload hosting, space flight on commercial platforms and other services.

The solicitation is aimed at expanding options for NASA researchers to test technologies in space. In addition to NASA, other government agencies could also use the contract for suborbital and orbital flights and other activities.

NASA is planning a multi-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed price task orders. Ordering period is five years starting contract effective date.

Interested parties have until Aug. 28 to submit proposals as NASA anticipates a Nov. 30 award date.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

