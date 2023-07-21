NASA Soliciting Bids for Space Tech Flight Test Services

NASA has released a solicitation for flight test services and added capabilities in support of its future space missions or potential commercial applications.

The space agency said Friday the Suborbital/Hosted Orbital Flight and Payload Integration Services 4 contract will cover payload hosting, space flight on commercial platforms and other services.

The solicitation is aimed at expanding options for NASA researchers to test technologies in space. In addition to NASA, other government agencies could also use the contract for suborbital and orbital flights and other activities.

NASA is planning a multi-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed price task orders. Ordering period is five years starting contract effective date.

Interested parties have until Aug. 28 to submit proposals as NASA anticipates a Nov. 30 award date.

