Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Phil Fuster: Agencies Should Adopt Data-Centric Security Approach

Phil Fuster, chief revenue officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, said federal agencies looking to better defend systems from cybercrimes should foster collaboration with industry and other agencies through sharing of threat intelligence and best practices and establish secure standardized platforms for sharing information.

In a Fed Gov Today podcast aired Thursday, Fuster highlighted the need for agencies to prioritize the adoption of a data-centric security approach to help address data sharing-related challenges.

He said law enforcement agencies should implement a fabric that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help detect and track cybercriminals.

“Being able to have a system of systems that ingest all these data … taking privacy into consideration, being able to disseminate it properly is something that is very important,” Fuster said.

He noted that implementing such a system would require a cultural shift among agencies and new mandates that would demand interoperability between systems to facilitate communications and better track cybercriminals.