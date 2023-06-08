in Executive Moves, News

Robert Metzger Named to C3 Integrated Solutions’ Board

Robert Metzger/LinkedIn
Robert Metzger, a leader at San Francisco-based boutique law firm Rogers Joseph O’Donnell and a former Department of Defense official, was added to the board of directors of C3 Integrated Solutions.

The government compliance-focused managed services provider said Wednesday Metzger will provide guidance as C3 seeks to further enhance its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification service offerings and broaden its industry reach.

Metzger has decades-long experience in advising and representing companies in aerospace and defense, cloud computing and information technology sectors. At DOD, he was a special government employee within the Defense Science Board Cyber/Supply Chain Task Force.

“As the DOD moves forward with CMMC, some 80,000 companies are potentially subject to required compliance assessment,” said Metzger. “MSPs such as C3 will be essential to delivering affordable, secure, and compliant solutions.”

