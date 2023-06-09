in Contract Awards, News

DOE Extends Constellis Business’ Savannah River Site Support Services Under $1B Contract; Terry Ryan Quoted

A Constellis business will continue maintaining security and safety at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina under a potential 10-year, $1 billion contract.

Centerra will manage safeguards and security measures for aviation operations, information security, law enforcement, material transportation security and coordination, protective force, physical protection and program management functions at SRS, Constellis said Thursday.

The SRS security services contract will also cover sensitive information, classified matter, government property, special nuclear material and other nuclear materials.

“This award continues our long-term commitment and maintains the company’s long-standing partnership with the DOE,” said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis and a previous Wash100 awardee.

The contract has a five-year base period of performance with two options to extend work for another five years.

In mid-May, Certerra was issued a Notice to Proceed with contract work.

