Isara-LightBridge Team Seeks to Propel Government Adoption of Post-Quantum Cryptography

Canadian security firm Isara and American business consulting company The LightBridge Group have partnered to support the advancement of post-quantum cryptography and cryptographic risk management in the U.S. government.

The collaboration follows the enactment of the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act into law in December to prepare federal agencies for quantum use, Isara said Wednesday.

Jonah Force Hill, managing director and head of client services at LightBridge, emphasized, “U.S. Government agencies are committed to preparing their [information technology] systems for the arrival of cryptography-breaking quantum computers.” 

Hill said the two companies intend to address those quantum-safe needs.

The partnership will combine Isara’s experience in PQC and LightBridge’s government and quantum science knowledge. 

Written by Kacey Roberts

