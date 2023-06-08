AWS Establishes GovTech Startup Accelerator to Advance Public Safety Innovation

"AWS logo" Photo by: Amazon.com Inc. licensed under CC BY

Amazon Web Services kicked off its first innovation acceleration program to support startup companies that are working on technologies meant to enhance the U.S. government’s citizen services.

The AWS GovTech Accelerator is open to startup applications until July 10, prioritizing submissions that address justice and public safety challenges, Kim Majerus, lead of AWS US education and state and local government organization, wrote in a blog published Wednesday.

The program is looking for applicants with existing customers and revenue from the public sector. Their innovation must incorporate the AWS Cloud in improving the services of courts of justice, law enforcement and emergency services.

The chosen startups will be enrolled in a four-week virtual and in-person mentorship course. They will receive technical and business guidance from subject matter experts as well as public safety and justice officials. The companies could also find potential collaborations with members of the AWS Partner Network.

The accelerator will officially launch in the fall.