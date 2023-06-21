in News, Technology

Ignyte Platform to Commercialize Navy-Developed Security Compliance Checker Software

Cybersecurity partnership/Shutterstock.com
Ignyte Platform to Commercialize Navy-Developed Security Compliance Checker Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic and Ignyte Platform have signed a licensing agreement that permits the latter to commercially distribute compiled binaries of a NIWC-developed software used to automate federal security compliance checks.

Ignyte was given the go-signal to use the Security Content Automation Protocol Compliance Checker Software source code earlier this year through the five-year partnership agreement, NIWC Atlantic said Tuesday.

The cybersecurity company will integrate SCAP into the open-source ecosystem with the aim of expanding the customer base within the military sector. 

NIWC Atlantic’s SCC team will offer initial support to Ignyte to assist with custom builds and the compilation of the SCC trade secret source code into binaries.

The collaboration will facilitate the implementation of cybersecurity standards like the Cyber Security Maturity Model, Open Security Control Assessment Language and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconIgnyte Platformlicensing agreementnaval information warfare center atlanticniwcSCAP Compliance CheckerSecurity Content Automation ProtocolSoftwareSSC

Written by Kacey Roberts

Siemens Government Technologies' Michael House: Smart Building Tech Could Help Agencies Increase Energy Resilience - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Siemens Government Technologies’ Michael House: Smart Building Tech Could Help Agencies Increase Energy Resilience
ECS, Gunnison Named to Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces List; John Heneghan, Gil Dussek Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ECS, Gunnison Named to Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplaces List; John Heneghan, Gil Dussek Quoted