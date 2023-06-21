Ignyte Platform to Commercialize Navy-Developed Security Compliance Checker Software

The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic and Ignyte Platform have signed a licensing agreement that permits the latter to commercially distribute compiled binaries of a NIWC-developed software used to automate federal security compliance checks.

Ignyte was given the go-signal to use the Security Content Automation Protocol Compliance Checker Software source code earlier this year through the five-year partnership agreement, NIWC Atlantic said Tuesday.

The cybersecurity company will integrate SCAP into the open-source ecosystem with the aim of expanding the customer base within the military sector.

NIWC Atlantic’s SCC team will offer initial support to Ignyte to assist with custom builds and the compilation of the SCC trade secret source code into binaries.

The collaboration will facilitate the implementation of cybersecurity standards like the Cyber Security Maturity Model, Open Security Control Assessment Language and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.