ECS, Gunnison Named to Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplaces List; John Heneghan, Gil Dussek Quoted

ECS and Gunnison Consulting Group have been recognized by The Washington Post as among the top workplaces in Washington, D.C. for 2023.

The annual list of the best places to work in the area ranks organizations based on employee appreciation, employee development, compensation and work-life balance practices.

“With their hard work, their dedication to our mission, and their enthusiasm for collaborating, our people are continuously making ECS a great place to work,” said John Heneghan, president at ECS and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The recognition marks the sixth time the information technology services provider was named to the Top Workplaces list.

Meanwhile, Gil Dussek, CEO of Gunnison, said the company’s inclusion on the list reflects the team’s dedication and talent.

“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to creating a workplace where individuals can thrive, innovate, and contribute meaningfully,” Dussek said.

The Washington Post partnered with employee survey company Energage to gather feedback from workers through an anonymous third-party survey.