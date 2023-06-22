GitLab Expands Open Source Partner Community With Addition of The Open Group; Andras Szakal Quoted

GitLab’s Open Source Partners program has added a global consortium member specializing in the standardization of open source technology.

Andras Szakal, vice president and chief technology officer at The Open Group, and David Diederich, the consortium’s GitLab administrator, discussed how the web-based code repository supports their projects in an interview posted Tuesday.

The Open Group is an alliance with 900 member entities advocating for the broader accessibility of critical digital technologies. Its membership in the GitLab Open Source Partners community expands its network to similar large-scale consortia.

Diederich said the consortium utilizes GitLab’s continuous integration/continuous delivery system to build scalable runners for its open source projects. He noted that GitLab’s static analysis, dependency analysis and other integrated analytics tools helped the Open Group set up a comprehensive dashboard for their customers.

Szakal stated that GitLab will be one of their core tools as they use open source development and standardization to help businesses with digital modernization.

“We’re continuing to see a significant amount of interest in industry digital transformation. Part of this is avionics, defense base … They are continuing to get into the open source implementation all the way from the API down into core components,” Szakal explained.

“We see that standardization is really going to be kind of be very blurry, and GitLab will continue to be an important element of that. We’re going to expand our open source support for the individual and community within the Open Group.”