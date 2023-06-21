Siemens Government Technologies’ Michael House: Smart Building Tech Could Help Agencies Increase Energy Resilience

Michael House, vice president of infrastructure and energy solutions at Siemens Government Technologies, said federal agencies could help address climate change and improve energy resilience and sustainability by adopting smart building technologies.

In a LinkedIn article published Monday, House discussed how smart lighting, HVAC controls, storage systems such as mobile microgrids and solar panels and smart asset management platforms could help agencies increase energy resilience.

“Smart HVAC controls can monitor and reduce energy consumption by automatically adjusting heating, ventilation and air conditioning each time an occupant enters or leaves a room,” he wrote.

House said agencies should combine energy generation and storage platforms with smart building management technologies to maximize energy efficiency while meeting emission reduction targets.

He talked about how a cloud-based digital building platform, dubbed Building X, could help agencies increase energy resilience.