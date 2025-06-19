Oracle has entered into a partnership with Metron to deliver enhanced decision-making tools in support of warfighters in multi-domain military operations.

Leveraging Cloud and AI for Informed Military Decisions

Oracle said Tuesday it aims to give warfighters a critical advantage on the battlefield by boosting their capability to move through the observe, orient, decide and act, or OODA, loop. The collaborative effort seeks to develop cloud and artificial intelligence-powered tools that will enable faster, data-driven decisions. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be utilized to host Metron’s decision support technology, providing defense organizations with a scalable and secure environment for sensitive data.

Collaborating for Enhanced National Security

Oracle and Metron are dedicated to bolstering national security by supporting defense organizations in their initiatives to enhance threat detection and neutralization. As part of this commitment, Metron plans to join the Oracle Defense Ecosystem.