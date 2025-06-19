Hyperscience will deliver its artificial intelligence platform, Hypercell, to public sector organizations through a distribution partnership with Carahsoft.

What Is the AI Platform Used For?

Hypercell is designed to support the technology modernization of government agencies through accurate data extraction and process orchestration at scale, Carahsoft said Tuesday, noting a recent Forrester public sector report highlighting plans of public sector leaders to increase spending on technology products and services, particularly in AI and automation technologies, in 2026 to address operational challenges.

The AI platform will enable users to transform manual time-consuming tasks into streamlined workflows for more accurate data-driven decisions and to access advanced AI-driven tools designed to automate manual workflows, improve data accuracy and transition from paper-based processes to digital-first systems.

As a Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft will bring Hypercell to government agencies through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Hypercell AI Platform Applications

In line with the partnership, Carahsoft and Hyperscience will help government agencies reduce Freedom of Information Act case backlog and improve FOIA request processing times, accelerate claims processing requests of service members, and extract mission-critical information from long, complex documents to enable rapid identification of necessary information.

Hyperscience’s platform will increase productivity in government agencies and improve the accuracy and reliability of data, said Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft. “Hypercell offers critical tools for enhanced operational efficiency, enabling smart and effective Government operations.”

Hyperscience achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s high authorization in December 2024, allowing its platform to deal with sensitive and critical government data. Its platform also complies with the System and Organization Controls 2, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the General Data Protection Regulation.