Dan Cruice Takes On Vice President Role at TTEC

Dan Cruice has been named vice president of capture management for the public sector at TTEC, a business process outsourcing company with a focus on customer experience, or CX. He announced his new role on LinkedIn, where he also touted TTEC’s renown “for crafting and providing unparalleled customer experiences for leading global brands and government entities.”

Who is Dan Cruice?

Cruice is a senior business development executive, leader and coach who specializes in business process transition and transformation.

Before joining TTEC, he was the vice president of business development at Pearl Interactive Network. His other previous employers include Maximus, Cognosante and Teleperformance, where he held VP and senior VP roles.

Duties as Capture Management VP

In his latest role, Cruice will be responsible for leading TTEC’s public sector business initiatives. His work will involve driving business demand with the use of CX outsourcing offerings.