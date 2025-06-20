Ask Sage to Broaden DOD, Military Access to GenAI Platform

Ask Sage will provide users at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff and all combatant commands access to its generative artificial intelligence platform under a strategic partnership with the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office and the U.S. Army.

Expanded Ask Sage GenAI Access

Ask Sage said Wednesday that the first-year, $10 million collaboration expands the use of its genAI platform beyond the U.S. Army, whose Army Enterprise Large Language Model Workspace is powered by the Ask Sage offering. The company’s genAI capability received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization in March. It has also been authorized to operate at DOD Impact Level 5 and IL-6 and at the Top Secret level.

Accelerated GenAI Adoption at DOD

According to Ask Sage CEO Nicolas Chaillan, the collaboration also accelerates the DOD’s adoption of genAI.

“By removing barriers to adoption, we’re empowering DOD teams and contractors to deploy advanced technologies at the pace of relevance, increasing their operational velocity by up to 35X. Together, we are driving innovation and mission success across the defense enterprise,” Chaillan said.