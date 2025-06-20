Chugach Logistics and Facility Services, a subsidiary of Chugach Government Solutions, will provide facilities support, supply and environmental services to Naval Base San Diego in California under a U.S. Navy contract valued at nearly $149.8 million. Work on the base operations support services contract is expected to be completed by November 2033, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Navy Contract Funding

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest will provide an initial $6 million from the Navy’s fiscal year base operating funds at the time of the award. The said funding in the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will expire at the current fiscal year’s end.

Chugach Government Solutions Contract

For its part, Chugach Government Solutions secured in April a $164 million contract from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to provide command, control, communications, computers, combat systems and intelligence.