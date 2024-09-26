CAE Defense & Security Opens New Training and Simulation Facility in Florida

CAE, a global provider of simulation technologies and training services, inaugurated its new training and simulation facility in Tampa, Florida. The company said Wednesday that the facility will serve as the headquarters of CAE USA, the U.S. division of CAE Defense & Security.

Industry leaders, government officials and distinguished guests attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Marc Parent, president and CEO of CAE, said, “Today, we take an exciting step forward with the new Tampa facility, marking a major milestone in our commitment to real-world training solutions for the defense industry.”

The CAE Tampa training center is a 326,000 sq. ft. campus with a 16-bay manufacturing facility for simulation and product development. Over 750 employees will work in the facility, which will provide flight simulation training. Parent added that the state-of-the-art center will drive simulation and training technology advancements and serve as a hub for strengthening partnerships with the U.S. military and allied forces.

According to Merrill Stoddard, president and general manager of CAE USA, the team will leverage the facility to develop next-generation simulation devices and training programs.

CAE USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Montreal, Canada-based CAE. In the U.S., it operates under a special security agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense.