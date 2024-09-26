State Department Approves Iraq’s $65M Vessel Maintenance, Repair Technical Support FMS Request

The Department of State has approved a potential $65 million foreign military sale of follow-on technical support for vessel maintenance and repair and related equipment to the Iraqi government.

The services will be added to a previously approved FMS request, initially valued at $39 million, for ship repair, maintenance, sustainment and support services, among other VMR technical support requirements, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Amentum will be the principal contractor of the proposed sale, which is expected to boost Iraq’s capability to defend against current and future threats and support.

The potential FMS contract calls for the deployment of approximately 65 contractor representatives from various nationalities to Iraq to support the VMR program.