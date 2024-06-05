in News

Hawkeye 360 to Open Expanded Corporate Headquarters on June 10

HawkEye 360, a space-based radio frequency data and analytics provider, has announced the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Herndon, Virginia.

The company said Tuesday that the new 13,297-square-foot facility is situated on the same campus as its Advanced Technology Development Center.

John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360, stated, “Our new headquarters in Herndon represents more than just physical expansion; it signifies our commitment to bringing our entire team together in one unified campus for the continued benefit of our worldwide customers.”

The new HQ adds 54 new offices. Hawkeye 360 also needs to expand to accommodate a growing business and workforce.

The grand opening of the facility is on June 10.

Written by Aidan Daly

