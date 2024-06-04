Michael Polmar Joins Tyto Athene as Chief Growth Officer

Michael Polmar, a growth executive with three decades of experience in business development and operational strategy, was appointed chief growth officer at Tyto Athene, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Polmar joined the portfolio company of Washington, D.C.-based private investment firm Arlington Capital Partners after holding the same role at Bart & Associates. He was responsible for leading the information technology systems integrator’s strategic growth initiatives for over two years.

The executive’s career also includes time with ManTech International, AT&T‘s federal business arm and private equity-backed firms.

Notably, Polmar served as senior vice president of business development of the former Vencore company and helped drive its acquisition of QinetiQ North America’s service businesses.