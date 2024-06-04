in Executive Moves, News

Michael Polmar Joins Tyto Athene as Chief Growth Officer

Michael Polmar / Tyto Athene
Michael Polmar Joins Tyto Athene as Chief Growth Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Michael Polmar, a growth executive with three decades of experience in business development and operational strategy, was appointed chief growth officer at Tyto Athene, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

Polmar joined the portfolio company of Washington, D.C.-based private investment firm Arlington Capital Partners after holding the same role at Bart & Associates. He was responsible for leading the information technology systems integrator’s strategic growth initiatives for over two years.

The executive’s career also includes time with ManTech International, AT&T‘s federal business arm and private equity-backed firms.

Notably, Polmar served as senior vice president of business development of the former Vencore company and helped drive its acquisition of QinetiQ North America’s service businesses.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Northrop Books $119M Navy E-2 Aircraft Component Repair Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Books $119M Navy E-2 Aircraft Component Repair Contract