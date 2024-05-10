Accenture Subsidiary Books $789M Navy Contract for Cybersecurity Services; Rick Driggers and Paul Ott Quoted

Accenture Federal Services has secured a 10-year, $789 million contract to supply the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office, Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence Program Manager, Warfare Cybersecurity with ashore and afloat SHARKCAGE systems .

The systems provide defensive cyberspace operations analytics across Navy networks through its integrated commercial and commercial off-the-shelf hardware and software, the company said Thursday.

Rick Driggers , managing director and cyber practice lead at AFS, said the company “will help provide U.S. Navy fleets with the enhanced attack sensing and warning capabilities that these times demand.”

Paul Ott , AFS managing director, added that the company “will support the U.S. Navy by empowering SHARKAGE with the ability to synthesize critical cyber event data from across its platforms and networks.”

The award spans a base period of five years with an optional extension of another five years. It covers design, architecture, testing, production, delivery, installation support and integrated logistics support.