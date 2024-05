Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group Expands With Addition of Convergence; Dan Batrack Quoted

Tetra Tech has acquired Convergence Controls & Engineering for an undisclosed sum as part of its move to broaden its digital water and energy practices.

Tetra Tech said Thursday it will integrate Convergence with its government services group.

Convergence is a Littleton, Colorado-based process automation and systems integration company focused on providing advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud data integration and customized digital controls and software platforms for customers.

“Tetra Tech’s Leading with Science approach combines our domain expertise with our suite of Tetra Tech Delta technologies to provide integrated automation platforms that enable real-time data visualization, data analytics, and decision support for our clients,” said Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech.

“The addition of Convergence further expands our talented team of high-end engineers, software developers, and digital transformation consultants who serve our water and energy clients,” Batrack added.