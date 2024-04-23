Lisa Talcott Assumes Vice President Role at Procentrix

Lisa Talcott , formerly vice president of federal civilian sales at Dataminr , announced on LinkedIn Monday her new role as VP of regulatory programs at information technology services firm Procentrix .

Talcott’s other prior employers include NTT Data, where she spent much of her career. She first joined the company in 2000 as a senior principal but left in 2003 to become a technical program manager at Freddie Mac. In 2005, Talcott returned to NTT Data, where she would hold various leadership positions over the next 17 years.

She would finally leave the company in 2023 to join Dataminr.