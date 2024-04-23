Tyto Lands $168M Army Network Infrastructure Modernization Award; Dennis Kelly & Peter O’Donoghue Quoted

A subsidiary of systems integrator Tyto Athene has secured a five-year, $168 million Army contract to assist with network infrastructure modernization.

The award was issued to Tyto Government Solutions as part of the service branch’s ITES-3S contract vehicle supporting the Army’s Europe Infrastructure Modernization Capabilities Set , the company announced from Herndon, Virginia on Tuesday.

Tyto CEO Dennis Kelly said the company “has a unique perspective when it comes to understanding the Army’s needs” driven by past success.

“Battlefield environments have become increasingly distributed and complex. With decades-long experience supporting the Army’s modernization efforts both here and abroad, and our expertise in digital transformation, Tyto understands that unified communications is a key enabler for secure, seamless communications and data exchange,” CTO Peter O’Donoghue elaborated.

Tyto’s responsibilities under the single-award contract are centered around network infrastructure modernization projects in Europe, Israel and the Horn of Africa and are intended to improve operational efficiencies and widen access to data for Army soldiers, commands and partner organizations.

The IMCS IDIQ is part of the Army’s move to better connect forces across the globe and is designed to assist modernization efforts across the European Command, Africa Command, and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.