Iron Bow Promotes Kevin Greene to VP of Business Development; Rene LaVigne Quoted

Iron Bow Technologies has promoted Kevin Greene, one of its founding members, to vice president of business development.

Rene LaVigne, CEO of Iron Bow and a Wash100 awardee, said in a press statement Tuesday, “As we continue to expand our business development efforts, Kevin will play a pivotal role in helping us disrupt the industry by delivering technology with a purpose and a focus on client outcomes and mission-centered solutions.”

Greene, a former infantry soldier in the U.S. Army, has worked with Iron Bow for over 14 years. Before the promotion, he was senior director of strategic capture management and program acquisition and, before that, senior director of business development.