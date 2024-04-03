Helicity Space Secures Funding From Lockheed Martin Ventures

Helicity Space, a developer of fusion power for in-space propulsion and power technology, has announced securing an investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lockheed Martin’s venture capital wing.

Setthivoine You, co-founder and chief scientist at Helicity Space, said in a press statement Tuesday, “This investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures marks a pivotal moment for Helicity Space in our mission to revolutionize space transportation.”

This funding round is Helicity Space’s second, following the initial round in December 2023, when it raised $5 million from six institutional investors, including Airbus Ventures, TRE Ventures and Voyager Space Holdings. The seed investment amount in this latest round, however, was undisclosed.

“Lockheed Martin Ventures is looking for new and transformative technologies to ensure the U.S. and its partners always maintain the strategic advantage,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. Moran adds that Helicity Space’s fusion propulsion and power technology has the potential to support future deep space missions and Lockheed customers’ mission success.