Mike Morehouse Elevated to CEO Position at Core4ce

Core4ce has appointed Mike Morehouse , a co-founder of the company, as its new CEO.

Morehouse currently serves as chief financial officer and managing partner and will take on his new role effective April 15, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered federal contractor with expertise in data and cyber operations announced on Wednesday.

He will succeed Jack Wilmer , who Morehouse said established Core4ce’s “mission-driven culture” and positioned the organization for continued growth.

“We’re grateful for the expertise Jack brought to Core4ce following his role as DoD CISO. Under his leadership, Core4ce firmly established itself as a leader in defensive cybersecurity and digital modernization, with a focus on securing sensitive data,” Morehouse said.

As part of Core4ce, Morehouse has played a key role in leading the company’s corporate merger and acquisition strategy. He is a member of the Board of Managers and has leveraged his time in this position to influence Core4ce’s business strategy.

Throughout his career, Morehouse has compiled more than four decades of experience in the U.S. defense, federal and intelligence markets. Before joining Core4ce, he served as founding director and board member of software development firm FGM, a role in which he drove the acquisition and integration of Edge Technologies’ Federal Services Division. He also established the organization as a key part of Novetta, which was later acquired by Accenture.

“We have complete confidence in Mike to lead us into a new chapter marked by a renewed focus on innovation,” said Core4ce Managing Partner Todd Harbour. “Mike’s business acumen and industry experience has been vital in driving Core4ce’s strategic growth.”

According to Harbour, this leadership change coincides with Core4ce’s acceleration of investments in data exploitation offerings to support federal clients.