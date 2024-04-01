in Contract Awards, News

General Atomics Awarded $561M Army Contract for Gray Eagle Drone Services

Gray Eagle UAS / General Atomics
Gray Eagle drone

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business will provide technical services for the U.S. Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle aircraft under a $561.5 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The Department of Defense said Thursday that General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will perform contract work through March 28, 2029, with locations and funding dependent on each order made under the five-year award.

Gray Eagle is an unmanned aircraft system GA-ASI developed to support the military’s reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition and attack operations. Hellfire missiles, synthetic aperture radar and Electro-optical/Infrared with laser designation are some of the payloads it can carry. The drone also has a 25-hour flight endurance and can fly up to 29,000 feet.

GA-ASI is also under contract to deliver MQ-1C-25M Gray Eagle Modernized Extended Range systems to the Army. The $389 million award was announced in December 2023 and is expected to be fulfilled by Nov. 29, 2024.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

