General Atomics Awarded $561M Army Contract for Gray Eagle Drone Services

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business will provide technical services for the U.S. Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle aircraft under a $561.5 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The Department of Defense said Thursday that General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will perform contract work through March 28, 2029, with locations and funding dependent on each order made under the five-year award.

Gray Eagle is an unmanned aircraft system GA-ASI developed to support the military’s reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition and attack operations. Hellfire missiles, synthetic aperture radar and Electro-optical/Infrared with laser designation are some of the payloads it can carry. The drone also has a 25-hour flight endurance and can fly up to 29,000 feet.

GA-ASI is also under contract to deliver MQ-1C-25M Gray Eagle Modernized Extended Range systems to the Army. The $389 million award was announced in December 2023 and is expected to be fulfilled by Nov. 29, 2024.