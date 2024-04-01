Peraton Expands Presence in Texas With New San Antonio Office; Tom Afferton Quoted

Peraton has opened a new office in San Antonio, Texas, as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the state’s technology community and strengthen collaboration with federal agencies, academia and local industry partners.

“Peraton is thrilled to be a member of the San Antonio tech community where we can bring our experience as a mission capability integrator and long-time mission partner to further support the U.S. Air Force and the Intelligence Community,” Tom Afferton, president of the cyber mission sector at Peraton, said in a statement published Friday.

The new office is located in the Capital Factory located in the Tech Center at the Port of San Antonio, Texas.

“This location enables collaboration with mission stakeholders at the speed of the need unencumbered by physical distance,” Afferton said.

The establishment of Peraton’s new office builds on the company’s existing partnerships with government agencies and academia in the state, including the Defense Health Agency in the Port of San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio National Security Collaboration Center.

Peraton has over 900 employees in Texas who support the development and deployment of capabilities in digital transformation, cloud computing, zero-trust architecture, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.