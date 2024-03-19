in Executive Moves, News

Masood Ahmed Named Leidos’ VP of Health Mission Solutions Division

Masood Ahmed / Leidos
Masood Ahmed Named Leidos' VP of Health Mission Solutions Division
Masood Ahmed, Vice President, Leidos

Masood Ahmed has assumed the role of vice president of health mission solutions division at Leidos, where he previously worked as VP of capability integration, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

The executive has been with the Reston, Virginia-based information technology, engineering and science company for over seven years, starting as a chief system engineer for defense and intelligence at its Australian business arm, moving to the position of chief architect for US HHS division and then assuming the responsibilities of VP and chief technology officer for civilian health.

Ahmed’s career also includes time at Telstra serving as senior systems engineer first and ascending to general manager of systems engineering and project services role.

Earlier, he was with Alcatel Lucent Australia for nearly six years. Leading the system engineering team was one of his responsibilities at the company.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconLeidosMasood AhmedTelstra

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Maxar Space to Launch 2 WorldView Legion Satellites; Dan Smoot Quoted
Maxar Space to Launch 2 WorldView Legion Satellites; Dan Smoot Quoted
DISA Director Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Secures 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Award for AI, Cybersecurity Leadership
DISA Director Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Secures 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Award for AI, Cybersecurity Leadership