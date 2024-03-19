Masood Ahmed Named Leidos’ VP of Health Mission Solutions Division

Masood Ahmed has assumed the role of vice president of health mission solutions division at Leidos, where he previously worked as VP of capability integration, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

The executive has been with the Reston, Virginia-based information technology, engineering and science company for over seven years, starting as a chief system engineer for defense and intelligence at its Australian business arm, moving to the position of chief architect for US HHS division and then assuming the responsibilities of VP and chief technology officer for civilian health.

Ahmed’s career also includes time at Telstra serving as senior systems engineer first and ascending to general manager of systems engineering and project services role.

Earlier, he was with Alcatel Lucent Australia for nearly six years. Leading the system engineering team was one of his responsibilities at the company.