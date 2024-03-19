Maxar Space to Launch 2 WorldView Legion Satellites; Dan Smoot Quoted

The space systems business of Maxar Technologies is gearing up to deploy the satellites it built to bolster the constellation capacity of Maxar Intelligence.

Maxar said Monday two WorldView Legion satellites will launch as early as April from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellites are part of the six WorldView Legion satellites that Maxar is in the process of building. Once all six are launched, they are expected to amplify Maxar Intelligence’s capability, enabling the collection of 30 cm-class and multispectral imagery at triple the current capacity.