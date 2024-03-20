Raytheon to Produce New Gray Eagle Sensor Payload Under $118M Army Contract

RTX business Raytheon will produce new common sensor payloads for General Atomics-built MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft systems under a potential $118 million undefinitized contract action finalized by the U.S. Army.

The CSP is designed to provide the Gray Eagle uncrewed platform with a targeting capability for laser-guided munitions and works to deliver high-definition imagery, the Army said Tuesday.

Raytheon will manufacture CSP version 3, which comes with the Target Location Accuracy capability, under the contract action originally awarded in June 2023.

“The CSP v3 is the latest iteration of the CSP, which resolves several critical subcomponent obsolescence issues present on the currently fielded CSP v2 and incorporates updated sensor hardware to provide enhanced imaging capabilities,” said Doug Haskin, product manager for aerial enhanced radars, optics and sensors.

On-platform testing of a CSP v3 prototype on a Gray Eagle is expected to be conducted between April and May.

The Army expects deliveries of CSP v3 payloads to start in June 2025. The first unit equipped with the new sensor is expected to be available by fiscal year 2026.

