GovCon Index Finished Flat Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index finished at $4,880.65 during the week ending March 22, marking a $0.20 increase from the week prior.

GCI tracks the stock performances of 30 major government contractors in an effort to provide insights into the performance of these organizations. With the presented data and information, readers could look into the performance of each constituent, understand current industry trends and assess the overall financial status of the GovCon market.

Three of the week’s five sessions were of negative returns but GCI finished with a flat week-on-week status.

The week’s notable gainer was Flour, which recorded a 6.36% increase overall, while Science Applications International Corp. and Accenture were its least performers, sliding 11.31% and 9.90%, respectively, in five days.

