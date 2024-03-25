Booz Allen’s Judi Dotson Wins 2024 Wash100 Award for Digital Transformation, Innovation Leadership

Judi Dotson , president of the global defense sector at Booz Allen Hamilton , has been named a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient for her continued leadership and drive to advance digital transformation initiatives across the defense, civilian and intelligence sectors.

This marks the second time Dotson has been inducted into Executive Mosaic ’s Wash100 list of the most influential agency officials and company leaders working on government contracting. She was first recognized in 2023 for overseeing the delivery of next-generation technology capabilities to the Department of Defense.

"Our position at the intersection of technology, innovation, and mission is unique. We're a major capability provider without the constraints—agile and adaptive—with the ability to deliver solutions at scale and speed, it's important to be continually evolving to meet and exceed the pace of change around us," the two-time Wash100 awardee said.

Dotson believes that technology innovation is a major driver of change across the federal government and the industry must keep pace with customers’ emerging technology requirements.

“Our position at the intersection of technology, innovation, and mission is unique. We’re a major capability provider without the constraints—agile and adaptive—with the ability to deliver solutions at scale and speed, it’s important to be continually evolving to meet and exceed the pace of change around us,” the two-time Wash100 awardee said.

Dotson also highlighted the need for the intelligence community to modernize rapidly to stay ahead of adversarial threats, noting that the IC needs to take “smart risks” in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Adversaries are integrating technologies into their operations and we need to do the same,” Dotson said.

In August 2023, Booz Allen expanded its engineering capabilities to support DOD’s mission needs with the establishment of a new Pax River Mission Systems Integration Facility , which provides 20,000 square feet of space to enable rapid design, development, integration and testing of new warfighting technologies.

According to Dotson, the new facility addresses the DOD’s call to create and deploy technical capabilities at speed and scale to accelerate military readiness.

MSIF features hardware and software integration laboratories and a specialized testing lab to support technology design, testing and evaluation efforts.

“Our goal is to enable our clients to be at the forefront of meeting mission demands, with the capability and capacity to support quick-turn integration needs across all services—and the MSIF will do just that,” she said.

Booz Allen also invests in emerging technology providers through its venture corporate venture capital arm Booz Allen Ventures to support the production of transformative capabilities positioned to disrupt the federal technology landscape.

The $100 million venture capital fund made recent investments in drone sensor technology developer Hidden Level , AI governance platform provider Credo AI and data and security company Shift5 .

In May 2023, Booz Allen received a potential $919 million task order from the Department of Defense to provide engineering, development, integration and technology-based solutions to advance the development of a soldier-as-a-system concept to increase warfighter survivability in complex combat environments and climatic conditions.

“The EDITS contract represents a cultural shift intended to foster collaboration early in technology development, as we will help facilitate open communication across service boundaries and posture for the integration of future technologies through system-level architectures,” Dotson commented on the award.

“Booz Allen will work to support orchestration across mission partners at the strategic level and adaptive tech integration at the tactical level for warfighters,” she added.

