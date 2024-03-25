Dave Bissett Promoted to Senior Vice President at NextGen Federal Systems

Dave Bissett , with nearly 10 years of service at NextGen Federal Systems , announced on LinkedIn Friday that he has advanced to senior vice president from his previous VP/group manager post at the small business firm.

Starting as a senior program manager in August 2014 at NextGen, Bissett steadily rose to become division manager and then VP of corporate operations before assuming his most recent position.

As VP/group manager at NextGen, he led the company’s capture business and oversaw the technical and professional services to government clients, including the Department of Defense.

Before joining NextGen, Bissett accumulated over a decade of experience at Analytical Graphics Inc., where he held various roles such as program management director, consulting manager and strategic systems engineer in business development.