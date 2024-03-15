Box to Support Defender Services Office With Cloud Content Management Tool; Aaron Levie Quoted

Cloud storage company Box has been selected by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to supply a cloud-based content management platform to the Defender Services Office to enable DSO to securely share content with U.S. district courts, federal public defenders and investigators.

The company said Thursday DSO works to support Criminal Justice Act panel attorneys and federal public defender organizations representing indigent clients accused of federal crimes.

The Box Content Cloud platform will help DSO digitize and automate processes, facilitate secure collaboration and support human resources teams when onboarding full-time employees and interns, among others.

Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box, said the company works to help government agencies use technology to improve organizational outcomes and engagement with stakeholders.

“Powered by Box’s cloud and modernization strategy, defenders can now streamline their mission delivery, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data,” Levie added.

The company’s cloud-based platform has certification at the Moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and a Department of Defense Security Requirements Guide Impact Level 4 authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency.