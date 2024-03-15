SAIC Received $284M in Intelligence Contracts in Early 2024; David Ray Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. booked approximately $284 million in contracts from the U.S. Intelligence Community between January and February.

SAIC said Thursday the contract awards include work across the areas of data, engineering and artificial intelligence.

“Our national intelligence community business has been executing on a multi-year strategy to expand our efforts into more mission, IT and engineering work within the community,” said David Ray, executive vice president of the space and intelligence business group at SAIC.

“Beginning this calendar year with several wins gives us a great foundation to build on customer relationships and deliver on mission sets outside of our traditional advisory services,” Ray added.

One of SAIC’s contract awards in early 2024 is a task order under a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The company also secured two awards worth more than $100 million.