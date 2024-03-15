in News

DCS Eyes Improved NAVAIR Customer Support With Maryland Office Move

DCS has relocated its corporate office from Lexington Park, Maryland, to a new location in California, Maryland.

The company said Thursday that the move sought to promote efficiency and improve support for customers at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

DCS will continue to provide engineering support to Naval Air Systems Command’s Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division from the new office. The support includes test and evaluation engineering, research and development, systems analysis and integration of warfare systems on Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and aviation subsystems.

Various other NAVAIR program offices working on software development, testing for weaponeering and stores planning will also receive programmatic and engineering support.

The new office is also closer to most of the company’s workforce in southern Maryland and features various facilities and environmentally-friendly lighting.

Written by Aidan Daly

