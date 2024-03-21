Alpha Omega Strengthens Commitment to National Security, Climate Science, Foreign Affairs

Vienna, Virginia-based technology firm Alpha Omega has enhanced its commitment to strengthening national security, addressing mission needs in the field of foreign affairs and advancing climate science by forging strategic partnerships and delivering mission-enabling platforms and technologies to government customers.

Alpha Omega said Wednesday it supports U.S. national security efforts within the departments of Homeland Security and State, among others, by leveraging innovative strategies and tech capabilities.

The company also helps the U.S. Coast Guard implement cybersecurity measures to protect critical maritime assets and operations.

Within the foreign affairs domain, Alpha Omega helps the State Department address challenges and other mission needs using artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The firm said it also partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on climate science programs to address natural disasters, climate change and other environmental challenges.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Omega supports federal government customers and their missions by delivering capabilities across digital modernization, AI and cybersecurity areas.