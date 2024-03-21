in News, Space

Lockheed’s Robert Lightfoot: Company Seeks Partners to Meet Government Demand for Resilient Space Capabilities

Robert Lightfoot, President, Lockheed Martin Space

Robert Lightfoot, president of Lockheed Martin Space, said the company is looking to partner with more space businesses that are working on small satellites and intelligence, surveillance and communications payloads to meet the increasing demand within the government market for resilient space-based capabilities, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

“We’re looking for strategic partners,” Lightfoot, a three-time Wash100 awardee, told the publication at a conference on Tuesday. “We’re interested in talking with anyone who has an advantage in those areas from a space perspective.”

The head of Lockheed Martin Space highlighted some of the partnerships the company has formed, including its venture investments in Terran Orbital, Xona Space Systems and ABL Space.

Lockheed’s research and development division is funding demonstrations of small satellite technologies, which Lightfoot said allows the company to reduce technical risks.

“What we’re hearing from the customer is that they need data faster, they need resiliency in space,” he said of the U.S. government’s requirements.

